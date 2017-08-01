Nitish decision is unfortunate, says Sharad Yadav

The former JD-U president has also reportedly complained to party colleagues that Nitish did not consult him before deciding to go with BJP.

Senior JD-U leader Sharad Yadav broke five days of silence on Monday and called his colleague and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's stunning move to swap allies in the state "unfortunate". He said he did not agree with the decision to dump RJD and Congress and join hands with BJP to form a new government, laying bare a rift in Bihar's ruling party.

"I don't agree with the decision in Bihar. The mandate of the people of Bihar in 2015 was not for an alliance with the BJP," the Rajya Sabha member told reporters outside Parliament.

The former JD-U president has also reportedly complained to party colleagues that Nitish did not consult him before deciding to go with BJP. "Breaking an agreement with people was a big thing as they had voted in favour of the Mahagathbandhan," Sharad said.

Nitish's move has apparently embarrassed Sharad, who had been working with Opposition parties in Delhi to muster support for an anti-Modi grouping ahead of the 2019 general elections.