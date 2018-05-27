Nipah Virus: Death toll rises to 14

One more death was reported in Kerala's Calicut due to Nipah Virus on Sunday.

With the latest casualty, the death toll has to 14. Earlier in the week, following the rising cases of the virus, the state's health department issued an advisory for people traveling to the state and urged travelers to be extra cautious while visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts. A similar note of caution has also been issued by the Himachal Pradesh health ministry on Thursday after over 18 dead bats were discovered a day prior to that in the premises of a government school in Nahan, triggering a panic among locals.

For those unversed, Nipah virus, spread by fruit bats, causes communicable disease and is fatal for both animals and humans. The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, drowsiness, respiratory illness, disorientation and mental confusion. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), these signs and symptoms can progress to coma within 24-48 hours.