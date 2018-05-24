Nipah Virus: 12 dead, Health Ministry team states it's a 'local occurence, not a major outbreak'

On Thursday, a high-level team appointed by the Centre said that Nipah virus wasn’t a major outbreak and only a local occurrence. Giving an official statement abou the, the central team report stated that so far 14 confirmed cases and 20 suspected cases had been reported. 12 deaths have also been reported so far.

The Central High-level Team said: “After reviewing the cases of all the patients who have lost their lives, the Central High-level Team is of the view that the Nipah virus disease is not a major outbreak and is only a local occurrence. The Team has also further fine-tuned the draft guidelines, case definitions, advisory for healthcare workers, information to the general public, advisories for sample collection and transportation accordingly.”

Read full statement by Health Ministry’s team:

Following directions of the Union Health Minister, Shri J P Nadda, a multi-disciplinary Central Team led by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is presently in Kerala constantly reviewing the situation of the Nipah Virus Disease.

The Central Team held meetings with the District Collectors and the medical and para-medical staff of the hospitals today also to review the condition of the admitted patients and to consider further course of action to be taken to prevent the disease from spreading. The efforts taken so far for containment of the disease have been fruitful as the disease has not spread to new areas. The contact tracing strategy adopted has also been successful. It has been found that all the reported cases including the suspected cases had direct or indirect contact with the first casualty/his family prior to contacting the disease.

General awareness among the general public has been encouraging. They have been asked to follow safe hygiene practices, not to consume fruits/vegetables partly eaten by birds/animals and steps to be taken while going near the infected persons/areas. The State Government has also issued advisories in the vernacular. The continued round-the-clock presence of the Central and State Teams in the affected areas right from day one of the outbreak and the surveillance and preventive actions taken by them, have instilled confidence among the public.

The Team also reviewed/discussed with the hospitals the management and treatment of the patients. The treatment procedure adopted by the hospitals for the patients with specific/non-specific symptoms has been found effective. The suspect cases admitted in the Kozhikode Medical College and Trivandrum Medical College are under observation.

All healthcare workers have adopted safe practices for dealing with the patients. The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare is closely monitoring the situation.

Details of cases and deaths, as on 24.5.2018, are as under:

Total number of confirmed cases: 14

Total number of suspected cases: 20

Total number of deaths: 12 (9 from Kozhikode and 3 from Malappuram)

Earlier, the state's department of health and family welfare is claiming that Kerala is safe and the situation is under control, it has urged travelers to be extra cautious while visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

"The infection remains highly localised, all cases being linked to one family... the Health Department is taking effective steps for management of reported cases and surveillance through tracing of the contact of these persons. The situation remains under control," said the department in the advisory.

Earlier, Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam had appealed to the people of the state not to panic over the rumours being circulated about the spread of the virus and requested everyone to follow the advisories issued by the health department.

Also, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is closely monitoring the outbreak and taking steps to prevent its further spread.

Taking cognizance of the issue, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P Nadda also directed to constitute a team of six doctors to probe the outbreak of the virus. (ANI)

With inputs from PTI