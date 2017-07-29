NIA visits UP assembly to probe PETN case

To assess the spot where explosive substance Penta-Erythritol Tetra Nitrate (PETN) was recovered in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the site on Friday. The team carried out 'forensic tests' and tried to decipher the manner in which the explosive was smuggled into the Assembly hall. The agency has asked for a copy of all the video footages recorded in CCTV cameras near the Assembly along with a list of all the vehicles present in the premise.

Explosive and forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Chandigarh accompanied the NIA team.

"We have collected samples and fingerprints available from the spot," said a senior NIA officer. He added that the case was at very initial stage and it was too early comment on the way it was smuggled inside.

The agency, along with ATS, are trying to find from where PETN can be procured in the state and nearby areas.

The agency took up the investigation on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had described it as a dangerous terror conspiracy and recommended a probe into the incident by the NIA.

About 150 grams of PETN explosive was found wrapped in a paper close to the seat of the Leader of the Opposition, Ram Govind Choudhary, in the Assembly on July 12.