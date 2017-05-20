NIA okays probe into Hurriyat funding in J&K

The Enforcement Directorate has also taken cognizance of the matter and have initiated a probe into hawala transactions

In a major crackdown on terror funding in the Kashmir valley, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday registered a preliminary enquiry into the funding of Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, and also for their alleged role in subversive activities in the Valley. The Enforcement Directorate has also taken cognizance of the matter and have initiated a probe into hawala transactions.

"The others named in the preliminary enquiry are Naeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar and Gazi Javed Baba, besides other unknown persons," a NIA spokesperson said.

The investigating agency stated the separatists were receiving funds from Saeed and other Pakistan-based terrorists and agencies to carry out subversive activities in the Valley, including damaging public property, stone pelting at security forces, burning schools and other government establishments.

The NIA has also taken cognizance of the news related to the recording of conversations between journalists and leaders of separatist groups operating in Kashmir. A team of NIA officials reached Srinagar later during the day to carry out the probe and question those named in the enquiry.