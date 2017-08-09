NIA files charge sheet against four in Bhopal-Ujjain train blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against four accused on Tuesday for their involvement in the conspiracy to plant a bomb in Bhopal-Ujjain Passenger train. The four members who have been chargesheeted are self-radicalised Kanpur ISIS module including its leader Atif Muzzafar. A blast took place in a Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabari station in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on March 7, 2017 injuring at least ten people.

The accused are Atif Muzaffar, Mohammad Danish, Syed Mir Hussain and Ghaus Mohd Khan. All of them took an oath of allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and planned to carry out attacks in India. The agency stated that action against Saifullah, son of Sartaj Khan of Kanpur Nagar in UP, is abated since he is dead. Saifullah, the alleged terrorist with ISIS sympathies, was killed in Lucknow in an encounter on March 9 this year.

Investigation conducted by the NIA disclosed that Atif had formed a terrorist gang with several members including Danish, Hussein, Khan and Saifullah who owed their allegiance to the ISIS.

"They attended Ahl-e-Hadith programme at various places and got radicalised after watching the online publications of ISIS, including but not limited to Dabiq magazine and Inspire magazine. They took 'Bayath' (oath of allegiance) to the ISIS and also attempted to do 'Hijrat' (migration to ISIS territory) several times through Kashmir, Amritsar, Mumbai and other places," the agency stated in the charge sheet.

Having failed to do so, they then conspired with each other to cause subversive activities threatening the sovereignty of India and the safety and security of the nation. To this effect, they shifted to a hideout at Lucknow and collected arms and fabricated improvised explosive devices at this hideout. They conducted trial blasts and also killed a teacher at Kanpur in November 2016 using the arms they had purchased.

One such improvised explosive device was fabricated at their hideout at Lucknow and carried from Lucknow to Bhopal by Atif to Hussain by Pushpak express on March 7. After getting down at Bhopal, they planted the bomb on Bhopal-Ujjain Passenger train which was waiting at platform. The Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train reached Jabri Railway station at 9: 38 am and then left this station at 9:39 am. "As soon as the train reached the main line, the bomb blast occurred. "Some passengers got injured and the coach was damaged due to the blast. The planters thereafter tried to flee to Lucknow but were apprehended at Pipariya in District Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh.

"During investigation, sufficient oral, documentary, technical, forensic and material evidence has been collected which establishes the criminal conspiracy and the terror act committed by these accused," the NIA stated.

