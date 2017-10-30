NGO upgrades its 'selfie with cow' competition

The NGO has not declared the prize money yet because they said money was not the focus of the competition but awareness was

In order to spread awareness about preserving cows, an NGO has started a competition involving taking selfies with the bovine animal.

Members of the NGO, Goseva Parivar, claim that the competition they had started in 2015 received a global response. This year, they have taken it ahead by introducing a smartphone app called Goseva Parivar.

"While whatsapp only enabled users to send photographs, this app will further help in our purpose of spreading awareness about the usefulness of cows. This time, one can send selfies only through the app," said Avishek Pratap Singh, a senior member of the NGO.

He maintained that their NGO had no political affiliation. "As soon as we talk about preservation of cows people immediately start thinking that we are one of the saffron brigade. But we have nothing to do with any political party. We are not even against people who consume beef. We just want everyone to know how useful cows are, and not only its milk, but its urine and dung can also be used to earn money. So people would decide if they want to eat beef after that or not. There are farmers committing suicide because of rising urea price but if they use cow dung, which has the properties of natural urea, they can profit more and cow urine, too, has been proven to have medicinal value. That is why our tagline is 'to serve cows to serve humanity'," he added.

He added that the competition had already created a stir. "The response has been such that our site is crashing intermittently. We have consumed over 100 GB already. In 2015, there were entries from the Middle East and European countries. We hope we can outdo that," he added.

The NGO has not declared the prize money yet because they said money was not the focus of the competition. It was the awareness and being recognised among thousands of participants which mattered the most.

The contest ends on December 31 and winners would be announced on January 21, 2018.

THE CONTEST