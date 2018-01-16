Netanyahu in India: Israeli PM and wife visit Taj Mahal, mesmerised by beauty of 'monument of love'

Taking a short break from his hectic six-day historic India visit schedule, the Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited Agra and spent an hour at the world-famous Taj Mahal.

“Deeply appreciated the magnificence and the beauty of this unforgettable monument of love,” wrote the Israeli Prime Minister in Taj Mahal visitor’s book after being mesmerized by the ivory marble 17th century Mughal mausoleum, built by Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

The Netanyahu couple were received by the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport in Agra on Tuesday afternoon. The visiting Isareli Prime Minister was given a traditional welcome by folk artistes at the airport.

After the welcome at the airport, the couple drove straight to majestic Amar Vilas Palace hotel and after spending sometime there left for the monument in golf carts. Holding each other’s hands, the Netanyahu couple entered Taj Mahal from the Royal Gate and spent an hour there seeing every corner of the iconic monument.

Inside Taj Mahal, he and his wife Sara sought to know each and every detail about the marvelous monument from the special ASI assigned guides who told the visiting dignitaries about the famous love story of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. They posed for several clicks, including the one at the famous Diana Bench.

Unprecedented security arrangements were made in view of the Israeli PM’s visit. The entire area in and around Taj Mahal and roads from Airport to Amara Vilas Palace hotel were sanitized and sealed by the local police and intelligence agencies.

Snipers manned rooftop and high-rise buildings. Vehicular traffic was banned on routes leading to Taj Mahal which was closed for tourists from 10.30 am till the Israeli PM left Agra. “We have made three-layered fool-proof security arrangements for the visit of the Israeli Prime Minister,” claimed Agra SSP Amit Pathak.

On his return to the hotel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted lunch in their honour. Several Indian and Israeli cuisines were served to the couple and delegation which accompanied them.

The Chief Minister discussed transfer of technologies in the fields of agriculture with the Israeli PM and delegation members and invited Israeli industrialists and investors to participate in two-day UP Investors’ Summit to explore possibilities of technology transfer and increasing bilateral trade and commerce.