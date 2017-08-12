NCP skips Oppn meeting called by Congress chief

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s attempts to put back on track the dream of Opposition unity against the Modi-Shah juggernaut on Friday came a cropper as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar skipped the meeting. This comes after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to join hands with the BJP in Bihar.

The meeting attended by 16 parties took place in the Parliament House Annexe Building. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury walked out halfway through the meeting.

Yechuri appears to be peeved by the importance given to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sources said the CPI(M) central committee had directed Yechury to stop “piggybacking on the Congress”. He told reporters that his party will do what is required to form an alternative people’s narrative through struggle. He said his party would work for it independently, and other parties are welcome to join.

The meeting, however, authorised Sonia to constitute a small coordination committee for planning future programmes on agrarian distress and other issues. Everyone congratulated her political secretary, Ahmed Patel, for winning the Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat despite the BJP’s best efforts to defeat him.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tried to play down the absence of Sharad Pawar, saying he was not well. He refused to agree that Pawar’s NCP was a suspect in not voting for Ahmed Patel. Rebel Janata Dal(U) leader Sharad Yadav is touring Bihar, but was represented in the meeting by the party’s Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar, who was later suspended from the party’s parliamentary party for attending the meeting.

It is believed that the NCP skipped the meeting to express its displeasure over allegations by some Congress leaders that its two MLAs did not vote for Ahmed Patel. NCP leader Praful Patel said even when his party had issued a three-line whip to its MLAs to vote for the Congress, leaders of that party are accusing it of not supporting its candidate. “Even after we issued a whip to our MLAs, they voted for the Congress. Why should we be accused of not supporting it? That is why we decided to boycott this meeting,” Patel said. He also wondered why the NCP should run after the Congress, when the party led by Sonia Gandhi is one of the various opposition parties.