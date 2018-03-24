'NCC like the second Army,' cadet hits out at Rahul Gandhi for his 'that kind of stuff' remark in Karnataka

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi had an awkward moment while interacting with the students at the Maharani’s Arts College of Women on Saturday when he was asked a question on NCC cadets.

"I don't know the details of NCC training & that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question," Gandhi replied when a student asked him about what benefits will he provide to NCC cadets after passing 'C' certificate examination.

#WATCH: 'I don't know the details of NCC training & that type of stuff, so I won't be able to answer that question': Rahul Gandhi on being asked, 'What benefits will you give to NCC cadets after passing 'C' certificate examination?' #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Vb2fCUsVFp — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

However, Gandhi's reply did not go down well with the NCC students. He was criticised for his lack of knowledge on the Indian military cadet corps.

"NCC is like the 2nd Army. We're around 15 lakh in India. After C certificate, we need more opportunities to make India proud. He should at least know about it," Cadet Hardik Dahiya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

NCC is like the 2nd Army. We're around 15 lakh in India. After C certificate, we need more opportunities to make India proud. He should at least know about it: Cadet Hardik Dahiya on Rahul Gandhi's statement 'I don't know details of NCC training & that type of stuff'. #Dehradun pic.twitter.com/RYPDuYwNLp — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

Around 400 students from the college attended the event, M Channabasavegowda, the principal of Maharani’s Arts College of Women said.

"A total of 1,000 students witnessed the speech by Gandhi on Rajarishi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Vedike. The registered students were provided a pass by the Police for entry into the venue," he said.

Gandhi, who is in poll-bound Karnataka for his third leg of tour, continued his tirade against demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) while saying that both did massive damage to Indian economy and job creation during his speech at the college.

“I think demonetization was a mistake and should not have been done. Demonetisation and GST were massive damage to the Indian economy and job creation. I have a problem with the way demonetisation was carried out, RBI governor, Chief Economic Advisor, Finance Minister, none of them knew of it. When I called Chidambaram, he called demonetisation insane,” Gandhi said while interacting with the students in the Mysuru college.

Earlier during the day, Gandhi, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.