Navi Mumbai: 12-year-old boy dies after school gate falls on him

A 12-year-old boy died after the gate of a civic-run school fell on his head in Navi Mumbai this morning, police said.

The incident took place around 7.45 in sector 11 of Kopar Khairane.

As children in the neighbourhood were playing cricket outside the school, Sourabh Sunil Choudhary and another boy tried to close the gate as it was coming in the way.

The gate, however, gave in and fell on Saurabh when he pushed it.

Sourabh received severe head injuries and died during treatment at the government hospital in Vashi, police said.

The other boy was also injured and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police registered a case under section 304-A of IPC (causing death by negligence) against the contractor engaged by the school for the construction work which is underway. No arrest has been made yet.