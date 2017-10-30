Murder of RTI activist in Gujarat: SC cancels bail of BJP's Dinubhai Solanki

The Supreme Court today cancelled the bail of former Gujarat BJP MP Dinubhai Boghabhai Solanki, an accused in the 2010 murder case of RTI activist Amit Jethwa, till the examination of eight key eye witnesses and ordered day-to-day trial.

A bench of justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan also allowed the re-examination of 26 witnesses and directed Solanki to surrender to the police forthwith.

"The bail of the accused shall remain cancelled till the examination of eight key witnesses in the case. The trial shall be held on day-to-day basis and the accused (Solanki) will not enter Gujarat unless required in the case," the bench said.

The HC had ordered retrial in the matter, which was challenged by Solanki in the apex court.

On April 6, the Supreme Court had expressed regret for not having heard a plea for rescinding bail of the former Gujarat MP in the case and had expressed concern over witnesses turning hostile in the matter.

While perusing the CBI report, the court had said that the witnesses in the case have complained about having received threats.

Solanki is the prime accused in the murder case of Jethwa who was shot dead in broad daylight outside the Gujarat High Court premises in July 2010.

The CBI had chargesheeted Solanki, who represented Junagarh constituency in Lok Sabha at that time, in the case along with six others including his nephew Shiva Solanki and sharp-shooter Sailesh Pandya.

Jethwa had filed numerous RTI applications and a PIL in the high court against illegal mining in and around Gir forest sanctuary.

The case was transferred to the CBI in 2012 by the Gujarat High Court after his father alleged no action by the state police.