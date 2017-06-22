Mumbai groups organise yoga camps across the city

With an aim to celebrate International Yoga Day, many organisations celebrated the day across Mumbai by arranging yoga sessions at their respective institutes.

Employees of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), participated in a yoga session. Kinnar Maa Trust, on the other hand, organised yoga sessions for transgenders in their Vikroli-based office. Over 100 transgenders participated in the one-hour session.

Priya Patil, one of the members of the trust said, “Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice. It is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It helps to get holistic approach to health and well being.”

All units of Indian armed forces and their family members gathered on Wednesday to celebrate International Yoga day.

Yoga camps were conducted at nine places in Mumbai’s Western Naval command and Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command joined the personnel of the Command at Yoga camp held onboard Viraat. A total of over 10,000 people took part in the event.

Students of the first signal school (for underprivileged children) in Thane got a training in yoga by on Wednesday. To celebrate International Yoga Day, the signal school got yoga instructors on-board to enlighten the students, who spent their entire day learning different types of asanas.

Yoga instructor Swati Munumwar imparted lessons to the street children under the Teen Hath Naka signal.