Mukul Roy to approach Delhi HC with allegations that TMC tapping into his phone conversations

Former TMC MP Mukul Roy is likely to approach the Delhi High Court with claims that his phones are being tapped by the West Bengal government.

Sources say that Roy is likely to move court on November 17.

“It is not only in my case. If you talk to political leaders across all parties, many will tell you that it is true. Even leaders of the ruling disposition are not spared from this, but nobody will admit it on record,” Roy had said earlier.

Political analysts say that since Roy had been the second in command in the TMC for a long time, he knew of what was happening inside the party. “It will be easy for him to make attacks such as these,” an analyst said.

TMC leaders, however, were not ready to put too much importance on allegations of Roy and termed them publicity stunts. “He has left the party and is trying to be afloat by saying such things. He has to be in news and prove his worth it to the party he has recently joined. He has to eat, hasn’t he?” said party national secretary general on the sidelines of the rally put up by north Kolkata district youth TMC on Monday.

Interestingly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had levelled similar charges several times in the past. When she was at the Opposition she said that the then government had tapped her phone lines, and after becoming CM, she alleged that the Centre was indulging in phone tapping to intercept information.