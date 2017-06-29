MP sedition case: Conditional bail to 15 accused; IO removed

A Burhanpur court granted conditional bail to 15 persons, arrested on sedition charges for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the Champions Trophy, even as the Madhya Pradesh Police today removed from field duties the Investigating Officer of the case.

The conditional bail was granted yesterday by the court of first Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, paving the way for their release last night from the Khandwa Jail.

In another development, Madhya Pradesh Police today issued orders to 'line-attach' (remove from field duties) Sanjay Pathak, who was in-charge of Shahpura Police Station (in Burhanpur), where the case was registered.

Pathak was the investigating officer in the case. He has been now transferred to Mandsaur district, Burhanpur SP RRS Parihar told

