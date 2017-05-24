More TN MLAs demand their pound of flesh from CM

There seems to be no end to confusion and uncertainity in the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu. A day after eight AIADMK MLAs raised a banner of revolt seeking ministerial berths and party posts, another group of 10 MLAs turned up to meet Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat on Tuesday.

The legislators, who met the CM and handed over their wishlist, claimed that they discussed constituency-related development issues.

One of the disgruntled MLAs, however, said they expressed their displeasure over the functioning of the government. "We are not getting our share of contracts in the local bodies or public works department. The local ministers are taking everything," said the legislator, adding that same is the case across the state.

On Monday, a group of eight MLAs led by four former ministers had met CM Palaniswami, seeking convening of legislative party meeting, and also ministerial berths for them. In the absence of a strong leader like late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, the ruling party is under pressure from various groups who want their share of power. Coincidentally, Tuesday (May 23) marked the AIADMK government's first year in office in its second term. With a mandate to rule the state for another four more years, the AIADMK government which survives on a slender majority of six MLAs faces a daunting task of managing various pressure groups within the party to provide a stable government.

Amid confusions, Palaniswami left for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The meeting assumes significance as it takes places days after rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam met Modi.

Interestingly, Panneerselvam on Monday predicted the fall of his rival faction's government under "its own weight". "We will not do anything to pull down the government. It will fall under its own weight," he said addressing a rally in Villupuram.

Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan said the AIADMK government would not be there after the Presidential polls. "I am not an astrologer. From my political experience, I can tell you that this government will not be there after the Presidential polls," he said.

However, BJP leader and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said the Centre has no plans to dismiss any government in the country. "We will soon come to power in Tamil Nadu on our own strength," he said.