Mohan Bhagwat seeks ban on cow slaughter

The law banning cow slaughter is in the purview of the govt. We want that there should be a law for the entire country. For this, the Centre should come out with a law: Bhagwat

Wading into the cow slaughter debate, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday advocated a countrywide law banning cow slaughter.

The leader of the RSS, the BJP’s ideological mentor, said at the same time that any violence perpetrated in the name of cow protection could hurt the cause. “There should be no violence during cow protection. Cow vigilante groups should keep in mind that no sentiments are hurt in the process, or questions will be raised on the methods of cow protection,” he said while speaking at a function here on Mahavir Jayanti.

His remarks come a week after a dairy farm owner, Pehlu Khan, was killed in Alwar in Rajasthan over allegations that he was transporting cows. The Supreme Court recently asked six states, five of which have BJP governments and one ruled by the Congress, to respond to a PIL seeking a ban on cow vigilante groups.

Bhagwat’s comments against violence in the name of cow protection are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism last year of “self-appointed gau rakshaks” who indulged in “anti-social activities” at night.

Of the 29 states, 24 have various regulations on cow slaughter or sale of cows. BJP leaders in Kerala and the NorthEast have expressed reservations about a ban.