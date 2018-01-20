ModiOnZee | Watch: PM Modi's full interview with Sudhir Chaudhary on Zee News

In an exclusive interview with Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, PM Modi spoke on a host of topics including simultaneous elections, his bonhomie with foreign leaders, his government’s achievements and much more. He pitched for holding simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly and local body polls, saying the relentless electoral cycle harms the federal structure, besides costing a lot of money and affecting government's works.

Asked if his government, which will present its final full-fledged budget on February 1, was getting ready for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Modi said it was not about budget or elections and that his dispensation was focussed on development.

To another query, he said history of casteism in politics was the country's "misfortune" but his and his government's mantra was development for everybody.

Asked about his habit of keeping a busy schedule, Modi said his doctor friends advise him against it but he cannot live without work and wanted to utilise every moment of his life for the country's benefit.

PM said that he didn't have any baggage and hence managed to easily mingle with the world leaders.

PM said that he has come up from a humble background and just uses his common sense to freely interact with them. PM taking a dig at past leaders said that he is an outsider and hence managed to dodge set norms and protocol.

He also added that he always remembered it wasn’t him but he was there as the representative of 1.25 billion citizens.

He said: “Every time I stand beside world leaders such as Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump, all I remember is that I am the representative of 1.25 billion citizens. They have given me the mandate to be here,” said Modi.

“On one hand, we should connect with the entire world, on the other hand, we should keep in mind our values.”

