Mobiles recovered from Baramulla jail

The Jammu and Kashmir police unearthed a major conspiracy when they recovered 20 cell phones from the high security Baramulla Sub Jail after launching a massive crackdown against the detainees on Tuesday night.

The police said that a joint search was conducted by Baramulla Police and Jail authorities in Sub Jail Baramulla based on the information that some incriminating material including unauthorised cell phones are being used inside the jail premises.

"While conducting the search 20 cell phones and some incriminating material was recovered from the possession of jail inmates. An FIR has been registered and investigation is on to find out how these articles, which are not authorised as per jail manual, made an entry into jail premises," said a police spokesman.

The police are not ruling out the involvement of the jail staff in smuggling the cell phones and other articles into the prison premises. "Police is investigating the role of the jail staff if any (in smuggling the cellphones inside the facility). Cell phones and other articles were recovered in various search operations by police in the same jail," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir police blew the lid off a major conspiracy when they recovered 14 cellphones from the under-trial prisoners in the high-security Baramulla Sub Jail in April this year. Two of them were seized from the Hurriyat hardliner Masarat Alam, who is the architect of 2010 unrest in Kashmir.

The police is likely to question some of the detainees, and is currently investigating whether the under-trials were using Internet and WhatsApp on their cellphones inside the jail.

“We are trying to find the call details and decode other data so that we can reach a definite conclusion and unravel the truth behind the conspiracy,” said an officer.