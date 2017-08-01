Govt left red-faced in RS over OBC Bill as MPs remain absent despite Modi's warning

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stern instructions to BJP MPs to take legislative business seriously and be present in Parliament, the government was left red-faced on Monday after it failed to pass in the Rajya Sabha its key bill granting constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

The bill was passed earlier by the Lok Sabha with 360 MPs voting in its favour and two against it in April. Now the government has to bring a new amended bill, which must be passed by the Lok Sabha as well.

Adding to the government's woes, many key ministers were among the BJP MPs who were absent in the Upper House when the 123rd constitutional amendment bill was taken up for voting.

The bill aims to make the commission as powerful as the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Schedule Tribes. As of now, the commission is simply a legal body. It advises the government regarding the inclusion or removal of caste and community lists.

PM Modi had in March pulled up BJP MPs for skipping Parliament proceedings, warning that he would keep tabs on them by calling any member any time. According constitutional status to the Commission has been MP Modi's top priority and he had in April slammed Opposition parties for stalling the bill.

He also questioned why they stopped its passage in the Rajya Sabha when it aims to benefit backward castes.

On Monday, when amendments were moved by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, demanding that a woman and a member from minority community be included in the Commission, the bill was put to vote. A united Opposition succeeded with 75 to 54 votes, putting the government in a peculiar situation — either to vote for the bill with amendments incorporated or to remain steadfast and let the bill go in limbo.

There were only 126 MPs present in 245-member House during the voting. Among those present, the Opposition had a clear edge over NDA. The situation left leader of the house Arun Jaitley and MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi virtually helpless.

Incidentally, the ruling NDA has a strength of 89, if JDU's 10 members are also counted with them. The key ministers who are members of the Rajya Sabha but were not present included Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Suresh Prabhu and Vijay Goel.

Putting up a united fight, the Opposition asked the government to vote in favour of the bill with amendments.

"They (government) should carry the clause as amended. The amendments do not dilute the bill rather they add to the bill and strengthen it," said Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Congress also accused BJP of not being serious about the passage of the bill. "BJP not serious about the passage of the bill. More than 30 of their MPs and five Ministers were absent. It's an utter failure of Arun Jaitley, Leader of the House, and MoS Parliamentary Affairs in not mobilising support for the bill," Singh said.

Amid confusion that followed the passage of the bill without clause 3 as its part, the government had to drop the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017.

After a high-voltage drama, minister for social justice Thawar Chand Gehlot moved the bill to repeal and even deputy chairman PJ Kurien gave his assent to consider it. But soon the two understood the folly that it would lead to not having the Backward Classes Commission in force as the constitutional bill is already in limbo.

Correcting his mistake, Gehlot immediately said, "I am not moving the bill", saving the government from further embarrassment.