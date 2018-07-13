Ministry of External Affairs seeks probe for Pakistani Sikh cop

India on Thursday condemned the incident where a Pakistani Sikh policeman was forcefully evicted from his home in Lahore, and urged Islamabad to probe the issue "honestly and comply with international obligations to protect religious minorities".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it was not the first time that religious minority in Pakistan was being disrespected. "We condemn this. Earlier, an old Sikh man was killed in Peshawar in the past few days," he said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's first-ever Sikh police officer, Gulab Singh claimed that the government wants to get rid of the Sikh community from the country. He said he was manhandled and forcefully evicted from his house, along with his family.

Singh claimed his forceful eviction was done by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). It is pertinent to mention that the ETPB is the parent body of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC). He also alleged that PSGPC president Tara Singh was the main culprit behind the incident.

"I am being treated the way goons are treated. I have been ousted from my house and they have now locked my house. The concerned officials have done this to please a few people. They have specifically targeted me. You must have noticed that there is no turban on my head. They unravelled my turban and opened my hair," the Sikh police officer said.

Cop’s Claim

