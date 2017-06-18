Mining baron Arjun Salgaocar raided by SIT

Arjun Salgaocar was granted interim relief from arrest in this case and his anticipatory bail plea is due for hearing.

One of Goa's biggest mining barons, Arjun Anil Salgaocar was raided by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the illegal mining case. The raid started at around one in the afternoon and was on till late evening on Saturday.

Sources in the police department say that many documents related to the finances of the company and their dealings have been seized in the raid. Police are also planning to use this material while preparing their reply to oppose his anticipatory bail plea.

Arjun Salgaocar was granted interim relief from arrest in this case and his anticipatory bail plea is due for hearing. He had approached the court after the SIT picked him from his office for interrogation on Wednesday afternoon.

His health deteriorated during the interrogation and he was admitted in the hospital after which he had filed for the anticipatory bail.