Mehbooba Mufti needs to go back to school and learn the law: Subramanian Swamy hits out at J&K CM's Article 370 statement

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday lashed out at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over her demand for Article 370 to the people of the state, stating that the latter needs to go back to school and learn some law.

Swamy's statement comes a day after Mehbooba Mufti said that Article 370 of the Constitution, which guarantees special status to the state, is the nation's commitment to the people of J-K and should be honoured.

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said, "I urge that Article 370 is totally made irrelevant. It is responsible for more than 5,000 Kashmiri pandits getting driven out of the state and not being allowed to return . So why does Mehbooba Mufti want 370? Is it for the protection of Muslims and not Hindus. Mufti needs to go back to school and learn law."

"As far as Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly is concerned, the Centre has finished their work and given a Kashmir constitution in which the first line is- 'Kashmir is an integral part of India'. Where is Article 370 in this? There is no mention of 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution. Also in the Indian Constitution it is only mentioned as a temporary provision so where is the guarantee of the people," he said.

Mehbooba Mufti also said that dialogue is the only way forward to resolve the Kashmir issue and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a huge mandate, can create history by changing the narrative on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief on Saturday had taken to to Twitter to say 'Article 370 is the nation's commitment to the people of J-K and therefore should be honoured."