MBOSE HSSLC Results 2017: Mbose.in & megresults.nic.in HSSLC Class 12th Arts results 2017 Meghalaya board, MBOSE tura to be declared tomorrow on May 23 on results.mbose.in

Students who had appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC Exams 2017 here's how you can check your results that have been announced to be released tomorrow on May 23 at 10 AM

Students who had appeared for the HSSLC Class 12 exam can now breathe a sigh of relief as the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is going declare the HSSLC Results 2017 tomorrow at 10 AM on their official website.

The Class XII students who appeared for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination soon they can view and download the online mark statement from the website of Meghalaya Board of School Education. The Meghalaya Board of School Education MBOSE will soon also released the Merit List of the rank toppers in the HSSLC Science and Commerce & Arts Stream along with the subject wise candidate’s list of highest marks scored in 2017.

The MBOSE Board is announcing the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Results 2016 for the Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams all together. The MBOSE 12th Results 2017 can be accessed from the websites mentioned below.

Steps to check your result:

1. Visit mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'Results'

3. Fill out necessary details like your roll number, name, date of birth.

4. Click 'Submit'

5. There it is. Your result will be flashed on the screen.

6. Now, take a printout for future reference.

The MBOSE 12th Results 2017 can also be accessed from the websites mentioned in this document.

The MBOSE HSSLC Results 2017 will also be available through SMS in mobile phones.

The students from the Science stream can avail their results in the following way:

MBOSE12S<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12S <space> Roll number Send it to 5676750

The students from the Commerce Stream can avail their results in the following way:

MBOSE12C<space>RollNumber send it to 56263

SMS MBOSE12C <space> Roll number Send it to 5676750

About the board

The legislation for the setting up of the Meghalaya Board of School Education to regulate, supervise and control school education in the State of Meghalaya came into force on 25th September, 1973 under the Meghalaya Board of School Education Act, 1973 (Meghalaya Act 10, 1973). The Board was inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Late Captain WA Sangma on 19th October, 1973 in the State Central Library Auditorium, Shillong.

Meghalaya Board of School Education has a Cell/Branch at Shillong under an Assistant Secretary entrusted with the MSLC and PSLC Examination works in Khasi and Jaintia Hills. But the Cell now has to take greater responsibilities with the number of Examinations conducted by the Board having increased.