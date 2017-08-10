Maratha rally not so 'silent'

As the Maratha community's massive silent march, Maratha Kranti Morcha, threw normal life and traffic in South Mumbai out of gear on Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a slew of announcements for the community.

The march that began from Jijamata Udyan in Byculla in the morning, with participants waving saffron swallowtail flags, advanced to Azad Maidan amid tight security. Police and traffic personnel were deployed in large numbers to manage the huge inflow of people and the movement of vehicles.

This was the 58th march of the Marathas — arguably the biggest show of strength by the community so far, with around four lakh people taking to streets to press for their demands — exactly a year after the first such protest was held in Aurangabad.

The CM could not have overlooked a turnout of such massive scale. After meeting with a delegation of the Morcha, he announced in the Assembly that scholarships will be given to Maratha students for all the 605 courses, similar to the scholarships for OBC students.

Training to three lakh wards of farmers, under the Skill Development Act; and Rs 5 crore for building hostels for Maratha students in every district, in addition to providing land for it, were also announced.

Elaborating on the scholarships, the CM said the government has decided to bring the eligibility criterion of 60 per cent marks down to 50 per cent, adding that it will be brought further down for certain courses. The scholarships were earlier applicable to only 36 courses. The announcement of skill development training comes a day after the Centre sanctioned a proposal for the same.

Fadnavis informed that the government would provide educational benefits to Maratha students through Annabhau Patil Economic Development Corporation. A fund of Rs 200 crore has already been provided for the same, and a loan of Rs 10 lakh will be made available for Maratha youth through the corporation, he added.

The CM also announced that the government will simplify the process of providing caste certificates to 18 castes, including Kunbi Marathas. He added that an amendment that will enable validity for blood relations when it comes to availing reservations in this category is in the final stage.

Kopardi case trial expedited

The Chief Minister informed that the Kopardi case would be heard after the defence counsel examines the last witness on August 17. Stating that the Morcha delegation held strong views on the rape and murder case, Fadnavis said he informed the delegation that by creating a special court, 31 witnesses were testified in a matter of just five months. He informed that taking exception to the delaying tactics of the defence counsel, the court imposed fines of Rs 19,000 and Rs 2,000 on them.

A follow-up body

Fadnavis announced that a cabinet sub-committee would be appointed to hold discussions with leaders of Maratha organisations every three months to implement the decisions.

More decisions

Making it clear that the entire state legislature supports Maratha silent march, Fadnavis said that in addition to the positive approach and decisions on various demands, he also informed the Maratha march delegation that tender for the proposed Shivaji Maharaj Memorial at the Arabian Sea is being sent to a high power committee headed by the chief secretary. He said the government has provided funds for the conservation of forts, and the Archeological Survey of India has given its permission for the restoration of Raigad Fort.