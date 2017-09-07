Mamata Banerjee takes jibe at BJP for outraging over unavailability of venue for Amit Shah event

A day after BJP leaders cried foul over the unavailability of Netaji Indoor Stadium for the meeting of party national president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday at a meeting with government employees at Nazrul Manch auditorium took potshots at BJP.

Without naming the party or any leaders, she said that although the Prime Minister and Chief Minsiter had the privilege of having the priority to get a venue even if it was pre-booked she didn't exercise it. “I apologise to those who could not get a place to sit. Ideally Netaji Indoor Stadium would have been the best place to accommodate all but since it has been pre-booked I didn't want to disturb the programme of those who had booked it. Why violate the law unnecessarily? There are people who would find out the days when a certain venue is booked and then intentionally put a requisition for that day. When they are refused, they go tom-tom around the town saying that the state government had denied permission, the intention is to only malign the state government,” she said at the event.

She also blamed a section of media to highlight those allegations against the government. “Then they take to social media to spread rumours based on those allegations. I respect Facebook but not fakebook,” she added. She also replied to the BJP’s comments that Mamata was scared of them. “Some people go around saying that Mamata was scared of them. I had never been scared of guns that had once been pointed at me. Why would I be scared of them?” she lashed out.

Netaji Indoor Stadium is managed by the state sports department. State BJP leaders said on Wednesday that they had applied for reservation of Netaji Indoor Stadium for Shah’s meeting but had been denied permission and had been told that it was pre-booked for the entire month of September, except from September 26 to 29, the days of Durga Puja. Later Mamata also announced that in January state government employees would get 15% Dearness Allowance (DA) and promised that by 2019, all the due DA would be cleared.

Government employees, however, were not too happy about it. “There is nothing to rejoice. DA due to us is 56% so far. In January, if we get 15%, we will still be lagging behind by 41% and by then the Centre will announce another hike in DA, taking our dues up by again by some%,” said a senior state government employee on condition of anonymity.