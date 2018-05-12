Mamata Banerjee accuses a political party of giving 'supari' to kill her

In an interview to Zee 24 Ghanta, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched by a political party to kill her for political gains. However, she stopped short of naming any political party. Didi also claimed that she has made a will to give direction to her party workers, If such incident happens.

She said the modus operandi was to first assassinate one's character and then to eliminate the person. "But I am not afraid of death...conspiracy was hatched earlier too to kill me," she said. Banerjee said, "I know a conspiracy is being hatched by a political party to kill me. It has even given contract (supari) for the purpose. Advance has also been given to the contract killers, who had undertaken a recce at my residence, office and places around them".

"Since I am very practical, I have already prepared my political will, incorporating everything about who will be the leader of my party in my absence and who will do what. They (the conspirers) won't be able to put my party in trouble," she said.

Mamata Banerjee often mingles freely with commoners breaking the security barriers, which is risky from security point of view. However, Didi has continued to do so as means of public outreach programme. Mamata lives in an austere house in Bhowanipore area of Kolkata. The chief minister said the police and intelligence had suggested her to change her residence for a stronger security arrangement. "But I love the people and want to work for their development...nobody can issue threats to me and stop me from working for them," she said.

With PTI inputs