Making room for a different class

It is 4:30 pm. The mismatched ruffles on Rishika Baraf’s frock seem to wilt under the rough heat of Wada, but the same cannot be said for her enthusiasm. Armed with a notebook and pencil, Rishika listens to the story of freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The rest of the class is not occupied with the tribal leader’s valour, but that’s only because some are learning Ganit (Mathematics) while some are busy with Arogya (Hygine). If this strikes you as an unusual classroom, there’s more.

150 kms from Mumbai, Baraf Para is a tribal village (in the Wada taluk of Thane, Maharashtra) inhabited by fifty farming families, all of whom share surnames, and a common affliction— limited access to education. Their children, however, attend a daily evening class conducted by a community representative trained by voluntary organisation Friends of Tribal Society (FTS), in a public spot in the village. This evening, the village temple doubled as their classroom.

“The concept is that of an ‘Ekal Vidyalaya’, or a one-teacher school,” explains philanthropist Nayantara Jain, Secretary of FTS Mumbai Chapter. Over thirty years of its duration, FTS, which identifies itself as a “tribal literacy movement” has branched out in most states of India, their claim to action being “training a community person in the basics of Language, Science, Mathematics, Hygine and Value Education so the teacher can introduce her peers to elementary knowledge” that is either their only source of literacy, or supplements school learning.

With 52,000 schools all over India, FTS’s focus remains self-awareness and kinship with the community and the nation.

Their teacher, 20-year-old Swapna Baraf admits to using small tricks-—learning Math by counting wild fruit-seeds—to keep her class engaged for three hours.