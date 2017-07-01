Maharashtra preps for smooth shift to GST

Even the name of the department is changed, to Vastu ani Seva Kar Bhavan (Goods and Services Tax Bhavan), from the earlier Vikrikar Bhavan (Sales Tax Bhavan)

The first sign of a big change in the offing is an oversized billboard outside the headquarters of the Maharashtra Sales Tax & VAT department in south central Mumbai that simply reads: 'Welcome to the Goods & Services Tax and join the One Tax One Nation Regime'.

Even the name of the department is changed, to Vastu ani Seva Kar Bhavan (Goods and Services Tax Bhavan), from the earlier Vikrikar Bhavan (Sales Tax Bhavan). Inside, officials were busy giving the final touches for the Friday midnight switch to GST. The help desk on the first floor was converted into a facilitation centre to help traders with the procedures for registration and address issues. Circulars pasted on notice boards and walls educate visitors about provisions of the GST Act and the list of documents needed for registration.

More than 45 such help desks have been set up across the state.

Traders and dealers had gathered in large numbers to ensure they were in compliance and that their registration was complete.

The government has also deployed officers of the rank of joint commissioner across Mumbai to hold awareness camps for traders. More than 6,000 employees have been trained in GST laws, along with training in the GST software, department PRO Babasaheb Gore told DNA.

He said the department has an extensive outreach programme to clarify to taxpayers that they don't have to file 49 returns annually; instead, it will be mere five returns for composition dealers and 13 for normal dealers.

"In case of mismatch between the information supplied by the purchaser and the supplier, the purchaser will get an opportunity to add missing invoice from the suppliers. However, the department will intervene if both the purchaser and supplier were unable to settle their dispute,'' he noted.