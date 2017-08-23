Madhya Pradesh:Envious teenager poisons classmate who scored better marks than her

The girl, who put mosquito repellent into her clasmate's water bottle, later tried committing suicide

A class 8 student allegedly poisoned her classmate by mixing mosquito repellent in her water bottle, apparently envious of her for securing higher marks in exams, police said on Wednesday.

The accused girl later allegedly tried to commit suicide, fearing police inquiry into the incident, and was stated to be serious, an official said. She put the liquid mosquito repellent into the water bottle of her classmate on Monday at their private school in the city.

Later, the victim drank water from her bottle following which she complained of uneasiness and started vomiting. The girl was later taken to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable, Civil Lines police station in-charge Bhupendra Singh said.

"Both the girls, aged around 13-14, study in the same class. After drinking water from her bottle, the victim suspected something unusual and told her friend that the water smelt like mosquito repellent.

After she began to feel uneasy, the school administration informed her parents, who took her to a hospital," Singh said. Later, the school staff informed the police about the matter.

"In the CCTV footage of the classroom, the accused girl was seen pouring the mosquito repellent into her classmate's water bottle and then hiding it inside the bag of another student," Singh said.

The victim, in her statement, told police she suspects that what her classmate did was because she secured more marks than her in exams, he said.

Meanwhile, the accused allegedly tried to end her life by consuming mosquito repellent at her house in the city yesterday, as she feared a police inquiry into the incident, he said.

"The accused girl also consumed the mosquito repellent at her home yesterday and is currently admitted to the district hospital. We are investigating the incident," Singh said.

A doctor at the district hospital said the accused's condition was serious.

"We are treating her. She is serious but her condition is under control," Dr Sudhir Singh said. A case was registered under IPC section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) against the accused girl, police added.