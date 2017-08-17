M Karunanidhi discharged from Chennai hospital

The 93-year-old was admitted at around 6.15 am on Wednesday for a change in feeding tube that was given to him in December 2016

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi on Wednesday morning underwent a minor medical procedure at a private hospital in Chennai and was discharged later. The 93-year-old was admitted at around 6.15 am on Wednesday for a change in feeding tube that was given to him in December 2016.

He was admitted for a "minor procedure — change of (Percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy) PEG tube," Kauvery Hospital Executive Director S. Aravindan said in a statement. After the completion of the procedure, which took about 40 minutes, Karunanidhi was discharged, hospital sources said. Karunanidhi's family members were present at the hospital during his brief hospitalisation. His daughter Kanimozhi later told reporters that the tube has to be replaced once every six months and that her father was fine.

In October 2016, Karunanidhi became ill due to a drug induced allergy and was advised to take rest by doctors.