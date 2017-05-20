Lucknow: 6 passengers burnt alive, 25 injured, after UP state transport bus catches fire

About 25 others sustained burn injuries and have been rushed to Hamirpur hospital.

Six passengers, including a woman, were burnt alive on Saturday morning when a Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus caught fire after a high-tension line fell on it.

The incident occurred just hours before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Banda.

The UPSRTC bus was going to Hamirpur when its steering failed failed at Bhatha Jaspura Road under Jaspura police station. The bus hit a high-tension line pole when the driver failed to take control of the vehicle. The broken line fell on the bus, which caught fire.

Passengers were trapped inside the burning bus. Six of them died due to burn injuries and asphyxia, while the injured were rushed to the Hamirpur hospital.

Villagers informed the cops, who called the ambulance and rescued those trapped inside the burning bus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is to visit Banda on Saturday. Heavy security bandobast has been made for his visit.

The incident came as a shock to the Chief Minister who has directed for free treatment to those injured and announced ex-gratia for those who died in the incident.