Lt Gen D Anbu takes stock of security arrangements for

Northern Army commander Lt Gen D Anbu today visited formations in south Kashmir and took stock of the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin from June 29.

The commander stressed on the need for close coordination with the civil administration to ensure a smooth and efficient conduct of the annual pilgrimage, an Army official said.

Lt Gen Anbu along with Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu visited the army formations and units deployed in south Kashmir and took stock of the security and other arrangements for the yatra, the official said.

The commander appreciated the synergy being maintained amongst security agencies, he added.

Lt Gen Anbu later called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra during his day long visit to the valley and discussed the prevailing situation, the official said.

The Governor was apprised of the key initiatives of the Army to ensure security during the yatra, the officer said.

