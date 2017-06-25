Looking-forward-to-host-?true-friend?-Modi:-Donald-Trump

U. S. President Donald Trump has announced that he has important issues to discuss with his ?

Ahead of Modi reaching Washington D.C. for a state visit, the President tweeted, ?Look forward to welcoming India's PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!?

Meanwhile United States Senator Kamala Harris also welcomed Modi in a tweet.

?I welcome Indian PM @NarendraModi to the United States and reaffirm the unbreakable bonds between our two nations,? she tweeted.

Modi who would be reaching Washington D.C. in a few hours, would be the first world leader to have a working dinner with Trump at the White House on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the visit, India's Ambassador to the U.S., Navtej Sarna, said that Prime Minister Modi and President Trump would discuss crucial issues such as counter-terrorism, security and cyber security.

The upcoming meeting, which is deemed to be one that can significantly strengthen bilateral relations between the two democracies, will also include an interactive session with the Indian-American community as well as 20-odd top CEOs in Washington.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that he is expecting a very robust discussion to take place between the two leaders.

