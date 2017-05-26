Look before you cross: Dilapidated bridges across India a cause for concern

Ever felt trepidation while crossing trembling bridges? Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up to inaugurate India's longest bridge in Assam on Thursday, government records reveal there are at least 400 such dilapidated bridges just on the country's national highway network, which would need extensive tests to assess how dangerous they are at present.

The list — as seen by DNA — shows that every state has anywhere between 15 to 30 such shaky or worn-out bridges. There are an estimated 1.5 lakh bridges on India's national highways.

Indian Bridge Management System (IBMS), under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has identified the 400 bridges as dilapidated and recommended extensive testing to assess their exact structural condition.

The data reveals that NH-31, which goes through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, has as many as nine such dilapidated bridges just in and around Patna city, which require extensive testing.

Similarly there are two such dilapidated bridges on NH-30, also in close proximity to Patna city.

There are six dilapidated bridges on NH 91 near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The national highway connects Ghaziabad and Kanpur.

The IBMS maintains a database of bridges across the country and also takes their inventory, including details like date of construction, location, lifespan and structural condition among others.

Inaugurated by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari last year, the IBMS platform will also assess the socio-economic condition of every listed bridge, their repair requirements after relevant tests.

Even with a limited manpower of one consultant for every state, the IBMS has already inventorised 1,57,000 bridges, of which nearly 40,000 bridges have a length of more than 60m.

A senior official from the ministry said the 400 bridges identified as dangerous have been done so only on the basis of superficial signs.

"Only after extensive testing, further remedial action can be defined. A bridge may look dilapidated, but it may not be structurally weak or need immediate action," an official said.

After inventorising bridges on national highways, IBMS has also plans to to move on to other bridges on other roads across the country.

"All respective states have been told to create a IBMS platforms to that they can maintain a proper database of all their bridges on state highways and other rural and district roads. However, there has not been any response so far," an official said.

The safety of bridges came to spotlight after the British-era Mahad bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway collapsed killing at least 28 people last year.

Safety first

The IBMS maintains a database of bridges across the country and also takes their inventory.

The safety of bridges came in the spotlight after the Mahad bridge (in pic) on the Mumbai-Goa highway collapsed last year, killing at least 28 people.