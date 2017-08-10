Lessons from 1962 war learnt, Army is stronger: Arun Jaitley

Amid the ongoing border stand-off with China, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said lessons have been learnt from 1962 war and the Indian armed forces have the strength to meet any challenge.

Jaitley, while initiating a special debate in Rajya Sabha to mark the 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942, said that people of the country want to retrieve the portion of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan since 1948.

"Compared to 1962, the armed forces were made stronger in 1965 and 1971 wars," Jaitley said.

In the 1962 war with China, India suffered losses, but emerged victorious in the wars in 1965 and 1971 with Pakistan.

"I agree that some challenges are still there. Some people are targeting our country's sovereignty and integrity. But I am fully confident that our soldiers have capabilty to keep our country secure, may it be challenges on the eastern border or the western border," he said.

The Defence Minister asserted that armed forces were willing to make the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Jaitley's message assumes significance as it comes amid a two-month-long border stand-off with China in Doklam even though he did not specifically mention it.

"Initially (after Independence), we faced a crisis. Our neighbour had an eye on Kashmir. Even today, we cannot forget that a part of the country has got separated. It is a wish of every Indian today as to how to retrieve that part," the minister said.

He stressed on the need for freeing the country from all kinds of violence, be it in the name terrorism, politics or religion and also mentioned the big challenge from terrorism and Left-wing extremism.

Jaitley stressed that the House and the whole nation needed to commit in one voice to fight the menace of terrorism.

In a clear reference to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, he said a prime minister and a former prime minister had to lose their lives to terrorism.

Mentioning the growing threat of terrorism in Kashmir, Jaitley said people from Pakistan and also some people within the country who have taken to arms.

He said the security forces, including army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police have contributed a lot in fight against terrorist in J&K, though some incidents still take place.

Emphasising that different religions and castes are an integral part of the country, Jaitley said it is important to manitain harmony in the country.

"The country should be freed from such violence," he said and added that on this historic day there is a need to take pledge to make India strong, just and economically progressive.