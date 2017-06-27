Laud India’s commitment to renewable energy, Paris Climate Agreement: Dutch PM

The statement was made during the media briefing between India and the Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has lauded India for its commitment to renewable energy and the Paris Climate Agreement.

“I commend India for its commitment to renewable energy and to the Paris Climate Agreement,” he said in a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Catshuis.

Prime Minister Rutte said the bonds between India and The Netherlands goes back to 1947 and these relations have become stronger over the years.

He said Prime Minister Modi has announced major sustainability initiatives like ‘Clean India’ and ‘Make in India’ and asserted that The Netherlands is a key partner of India in a achieving its goal.

Prime Minister Rutte further said that India’s development is opening doors to trade and investment in both countries.

Highlighting that India is a global economic power consisting of 1.2 billion population, he said Indian markets have a lot of potential and The Netherlands have a lot to offer to India.

He also noted that 20% of India’s export to Europe enters through The Netherlands.

Prime Minister Modi on his part thanked The Netherlands for helping India get membership of Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) last year.

“It is with the help of Netherlands that India successfully got membership of Missile Technology Control Regime last year,” PM Modi said in joint statement with Dutch PM Mark Rutte at Catshuis.

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to the warm welcome that has been accorded him and his entire delegation, adding that this shows Netherlands warm sentiments towards Indian people.

“This visit of mine to Netherlands was decided at a very short notice and yet I have to put in the record that the way visit has been organized not only would you agree to accommodating this visit at a short notice but in a very short period of time a very substantive programme has been setup and it is very result-oriented program,” he said.

Asserting that ties between India and Netherlands are very old, PM Modi said that the bilateral relations between both sides are very strong.

Describing Netherlands as a natural partner in the economic development of India, PM Modi said the trade and economic ties between both sides are increasing.

He added that the both countries have intention to always make the bilateral ties deeper and closer.

“Today world is inter dependent and inter connected therefore its absolutely natural that in our discussions that we will not only discuss bilateral issue but also international issues of importance,”: PM Modi said.

Emphasising on the Indian Diaspora in Netherlands, PM Modi said that they are the living links and living bridge between the two countries