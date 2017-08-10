Lakhs of blood units go down the drain in 3 years

The blood units were discarded as they were found positive for Malaria, Syphilis, HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C

As many as 34,78,607 units of blood literally went down the drain in India over the last three years, Anupriya Patel Minister of State for Health said while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The blood units were discarded as they were found positive for Malaria, Syphilis, HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. Further the reply noted that blood units had been discarded also because of expiry, especially for platelets which have a short shelf life of 5 days.

Another reason for wastage was deterioration during storage in the form of discoloration, haemolysis, and bacterial contamination.

The blood units were not considered for use as they did not meet quality parameters after collection and production.

In certain cases, blood collection in blood bags was not requisite due to donor reactions.

Union Health Minister is taking steps to curb blood wastage. Those conducting large blood donation camps, collecting over 500 units in a day will have to seek permission to depute adequate teams from licensed blood banks to avoid wastage due to over collection. Also, under E-Rakt Kosh application, blood banks have been asked to share status of availability of blood and component units online for easy access by general public to avoid wastage.