Kolkata: New Imam of Tipu Sultan mosque will be guided by norms to avoid controversy, says board

Members of Wakf Estate of Prince Golam Mohammad on Sunday said the new imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid would be guided by strict norms to avoid any kind of controversies. The decision comes after the previous imam Syed Md Nurur Rahman Barkati was ousted for his controversial statements and fatwas.

Shahzada Anwar Ali, the patron manager of the trustee board said that about half a dozen profiles had been zeroed in upon for the post and appointment would be done soon after Bakri Eid. “A panel of officials would be made soon after Eid to start the proceedings of appointment. One of the criteria would be to stick to Shariya or Islamic law in his preachings,” Ali said while speaking to DNA.

He said that the namaz for Bakri Eid would be led by acting Imam Haroon Rashid who had done the same for Id-Ul-Fitr as well.

It was found out that apart from a monthly allowance of about Rs 10,000, the imam would also get a room with a collection of religious books within the premises of the masjid.

Sources said that he would not be allowed to use the place like his office. The board of trustees was likely to avoid putting up of any signboard on the outside walls of the room.

Sources also said that there would be a restriction of the imam on attending political rallies and meetings, citing that he would need the board’s permission if he was to attend a gathering.

One of the reasons why Barkati, who had been the imam of the masjid since 1989, was removed was his indulgence in politics and close proximity with political leaders. Barkati had hit the headlines for his acerbic comments and fatwas against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen and Canadian columnist Tarek Fateh. Many had objection to Barkati’s ‘politically motivated press conference’ within the masjid premises. Committee members had, however, maintained that the decision of Barkati’s removal was owing to his anti-national remarks.