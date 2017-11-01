Khichdi to be designated as India's national food, announcement on November 4

Khichdi, India's ultimate comfort food, is set to be designated as the national food.

According to recent media reports, the announcement is likely to be made during the World Food India 2017.

The mega event organised by the Ministry of Food Processing will also see India's best chefs coming together to make 800 kg of Khichdi.

I encourage everyone to head over to the @WorldFoodIndia mega event this weekend for a truly breathtaking experience. #WorldFoodIndia pic.twitter.com/loHiunz6HU — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 31, 2017

According to a Navbharat Times report, food ministry headed by Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had proposed khichdi's name for national dish to the Centre, which was duly approved.

The ministry feels that the dish is favourite of every person cutting across all boundaries of class or religion. The 'queen of food' essentially made of rice and lentils has been party of India's culinary history.

Some historians believe that the British Raj was so fascinated by Khichri that they took it with them and adopted it as 'kedgeree'.

The humble dish is prepared and loved in its various avatars across India.

While North India calls it Khichdi or Khichri, in southern parts, the dish is known as Huggi, Pongal and Pulagam.

From being cooked in its sabudana variation during Navratri, West Bengal likes its Khichdi along with fried fish and vegetables.

With the announcement on November 3 or 4, Khichdi would officially become the national dish of India at the World Food India event.

The bumper show will be attended by over 50 global CEOs and 200 companies.

Many food giants such as Nestle,The Hershey Company and GSK Consumer Healthcare would participate in the event.