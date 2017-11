An RSS worker was hacked to death in Nenmanikkara in the district Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

According to Kerala website Manorama Online, the victim, identified only as Anand, was riding his bike when a group rammed their vehicle into it, causing him to fall. The accused them lynched him. He died en route to hospital.

According to the report, Anand was accused in the murder of a CPM worker, and was out on bail.

The state BJP have alleged CPM's role in his murder