Kashmiris help Army men in distress, video goes viral

For those who stereotype Kashmiris as anti-forces, this should serve as eye-opener.

A video showing Kashmiri people helping armed soldiers after their vehicle skidded off the road near Check- e- Pahroo village at Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar. Seeing the soldiers struggling to walk, locals rushed to the spot and rescued them to safety.

Locals stopped their cars and came to help the soldiers in distress and people came forward with water bottles for the soldiers involved in the accident.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, General Officer Commanding of 15 corps of the army Lieutenant General JS Sandhu thanked the people for helping the soldiers in distress. “This is a true indicator of Kashmiriyat and Insaniyat and will go a long way in strengthening the bond of friendship between the awaam (people) and the jawan, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, Defence Spokesman, quoting Lieutenant General Sandhu, said.

It is not the first such instance. On Friday, locals cared little of their own safety as they rushed to rescue cops when terrorists attacked their bus in Zewan near Srinagar. Last year, too, some Kashmiris risked lives to rescue army men at Pantha Chowk-Lasjan.