Terrorists on Thursday hurled a grenade at a police station in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in injuries to three people, including two cops.

The attack at Damhal Hanjipora police station took place at around 4 pm and the grenade exploded inside its compound, a police official said.

A constable, a special police officer and a civilian were injured in the blast, he said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital while a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, he added.