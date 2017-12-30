Kargil martyr's widow dies after Haryana hospital denies treatment without Aadhaar card, Centre orders probe

Widow of a Kargil martyr died in Haryana's Sonipat after a private hospital allegedly denied her treatment in absence of Aadhaar Card, prompting the Centre to launch a probe into the matter.

The son of the woman, Shakuntala Devi, alleged on Friday that he brought her ailing mother to the hospital for the treatment but the hospital refused to treat her as she did not have the original copy of the Aadhaar card.

Shakuntala Devi was suffering from throat cancer and was also a heart patient.

"With her condition worsening, my brother-in-law Ravinder Kumar and I took her to the ex-servicemen contributory health scheme (ECHS) hospital in Sonipat and got the referral slip for Tulip Hospital on Wednesday evening," her son Pawan Kumar Balyan said.

"I brought my mother in a serious condition to the hospital. They asked me to get the Aadhaar card, but I didn't have it then so I showed them a copy in my phone. I said that I will get Aadhaar in an hour or so, meanwhile begin with the treatment but the hospital refused to do so," he said.

However, Tulip Hospital in Sonipat denied the allegation levelled by the victim's son saying that the Aadhaar card was mandatory only for documentation process and not for treatment.

"We never denied them treatment. Please note that he never got the patient to the hospital. We have never stopped any treatment due to Aadhaar card ever," said a doctor at the hospital.

She was the wife of Havaldar Laxman Dass who was posted with the 8th Jat Regiment in Muskoh valley near Kargil and died of bullet injuries during a gun battle with intruders on June 9, 1999, according to a Times of India report.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday said that a probe would be conducted by the ministry into the death.

He added that all states were asked to implement the 'Clinical Establishments Act' to avoid such incidents in future.

"The state government should take this matter seriously. Our ministry will conduct a probe into it. The Centre has also asked all states to implement 'Clinical Establishments Act' which will help us reduce such incidents," Choubey said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also promised to punish the guilty. "I have received information about it. We will conduct an inquiry and punish those found guilty," he told reporters on Saturday.

