Kamala Mills fire: Ahmedabad victim escaped a car accident on New Year's Eve last year

One of the victims of the Kamala Mills fire was Ahmedabad-based Yasha Thakkar. A chartered accountant by profession, Yasha was in the city and had attended a dinner event, had paid her bill and went to the washroom on her way out, when she was trapped in the flames that killed her.

Yasha had even survived a brush against death last New Year's Eve when her car caught fire. Neighbours of the family in Ahmedabad confirmed this while speaking to DNA.

Currently, Yasha's husband Alap Thakkar, also a CA and her father are in Mumbai to identify and take the body back home.

The blaze that started at 1 Above, the rooftop pub, spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people, most of them women, who were attending a birthday party. Read that article here

The fire, which also injured 21 people, started after 12.30 am in the "1 Above" pub on the terrace, and spread to Mojo pub on the third floor one level below, said an official of the Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The two gutted pubs are located in the Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area, a popular night spot as well as commercial hub housing several offices including national television channels.

"I was in the night shift. We heard people screaming at the pub. Initially, we thought it is due to the party which was underway there," said Sanjay Jadhav, a programme producer of a news channel.

"When I came out of my office, I saw that a fire has broken out at the roof top pub. The main entrance of our office was blocked due to the flames," he said.

The massive blaze engulfed the entire building in about 30 minutes and took several hours to be put out. The cause of the fire is not known.