K'taka Speaker imposes jail term on two journalists for defaming legislators

Karnataka Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad on Thursday imposed one-year jail term on two journalists for writing defamatory articles against legislators.

The Speaker also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on each of them.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the House Privileges Committee after an inquiry. The committee felt that legislators' privileges were violated after a series of defamatory articles against them.

The two journalists - Ravi Belagere of ?Hi Bangalore? and Anil Raj, who ran a tabloid called the Yelahanka Voice - if fail to pay the fine, the jail term would be extended to another six months, the Speaker said.

