Jyotiraditya Scindia moves privilege motion against 2 BJP MPs for 'false and derogatory' remarks

The Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Jyotiraditya Scindia, today moved a privilege motion against two BJP members for allegedly levelling false allegations against him in the Lower House of Parliament.

In a letter to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Scindia urged her to send his request to the Privileges Committee for action against the BJP MPs for making "false and derogatory" remarks against him, harming his image and reputation in the process. "I have moved a privilege motion against Virender Kumar and Manohar Utawal for their defamatory statements against me in the Lok Sabha," said Scindia.

In his letter to the speaker, the Congress leader claimed that Kumar and Utawal, representing the Tikamgarh and Dewas constituencies in Madhya Pradesh respectively, had accused him of "making anti-Dalit remarks and participating in anti-Dalit activities". "Their accusations on the floor of the House are totally false. They are a serious affront to my dignity as a member of this House. The charges are also blatantly misleading for the other members of the House and the millions of people who watch the Lok Sabha proceedings on television," he said.

Scindia appealed to the committee to consider his request, so that he could "reveal the truth" about the "defamatory statements made by the BJP" against him. "It is the job of the committee to ensure justice to the members of the House," he added. Scindia also wrote in his letter to the speaker that the committee needed to take strict action against the two BJP MPs, "so that lies and falsehood are not perpetrated against the members of the House, causing an irreparable damage to their reputation". He also sought an unconditional apology from Kumar and Utawal.