J&K: Two Hizbul terrorists neutralised in Pulwama encounter, ammunition recovered

Internet services have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after the incident

Operations have been called off in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama after two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter in Tahab area on Sunday.

Meanwhile, combing operations are underway to ensure that no untoward elements are still in the area.

"We had inputs that these terrorists were threatening government officials and politicians. Based on this input, a search operation was carried out in the morning. The search party reached a house and they were fired upon. They terrorists were given a chance to surrender, instead they fired heavily," Harbir Singh, Commander 12 RR told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said that initial reports indicated that the terrorists were from terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen

"Two terrorists have been eliminated in Pulwama. The situation is under control as of now. The initial reports indicate that they are from Hizbul-Mujahideen," Vaid told media.

The troops of 55 Rashtriya Rifles(RR), 183 Battalion, 182 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) Latipura earlier in the day neutralized two terrorists in Pulwama.

The bodies of the terrorists, Tausif and Irfan have also been recovered by the security forces, including weapons.

Upon receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists, SOG Pulwama and 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) cordoned the area.