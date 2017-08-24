J&K students disrupt event after tricolour was hoisted

Students went on a rampage torching tents and disrupting the Jammu and Kashmir Police-sponsored sports festival after a tricolour was unfurled at the venue in the Government Boys Degree College in South Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.

The police have registered a case, however, no one has been arrested so far. The incident occurred when an inaugural T-20 cricket match was being played in the grounds of Boys Degree College Anantnag.

Sources said when the tricolour was unfurled, some students shouted slogans and pelted stones on the cops disrupting the match.

Later they went around the ground and set the tent on fire and damaged other infrastructure including the stage in the college.

Panic gripped the campus after students pelted stones on the police and shouted pro freedom slogans. Police used lathi charge and lobbed smoke shells to quell the mob which pelted stones on the fire tenders who had come to douse the flames.

Under pressure the police later brought the situation under control and conducted the sports festival without any hindrance.

"The T-20 cricket match, karate, wushu, tug of war were all played in the festival which was conducted without any