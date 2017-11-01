J&K Police busts ring sending youth to PoK for arms training

Jammu and Kashmir police have blown the lid off a plan by Hizbul Mujahedeen to send Kashmiri youth to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) for arms training.

Police have arrested two youths, Danish Ghulam Lone and Suhail Ahmad Bhat, near LoC along with four overground workers (OGWs) who were facilitating their exfiltration from LoC.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, Shamsheer Hussain, said based on specific information, the police launched a cordon in Manigah Hyhama area and during search of the area, two youths were found moving suspiciously.

"Some incriminating documents, including the map of areas adjoining LoC and some posters of Hizbul outfit, were also recovered from their possession. During preliminary investigation, they disclosed that they were motivated by Hizbul terrorist Adnan, operating in Pulwama-Awantipora area, to join militant ranks and exfiltration to PoK for arms training", he said.

Hussain said on the instructions of Adnan, they had visited Central Jail Srinagar and met two detainees, Ishaq Paul and Ghulam Nabi Mughal. "After returning from Central Jail, they sent their photographs and other details to the PoK handlers. Later, the OGWs network in Kupwara was activated by the PoK handlers," he said.

SSP Kupwara said the local OGWs had facilitated their journey from Srinagar to Kupwara and further to Manigah area on way to LoC. "These four OGWs were facilitating the youths of the Valley to cross LoC on the instructions of Hizbul South module in coordination with their handlers," he said.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl was injured when the Pakistan army violated ceasefire in the Poonch sector. A shell landed in Khari Karmara village in which Gulnaz was injured. She has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

